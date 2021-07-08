Global stocks sink after Fed discusses cut in US stimulus

On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average also was off 1%.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow both rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite gained less than 0.1% to a new high.

Apple rose 1.8%, Otis added 2% and Biogen gained 3%. Energy and other sectors slid.

In Asia, Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.9% to 28,118.03. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo from Monday through Aug. 22, due to the pandemic. Possible measures include closing bars and restaurants that serve alcohol and a request to the public to stay home. City leaders also have the option of shutting department stores and other businesses.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,525.50 after the Chinese Cabinet announced it will free up more money for lending by reducing the amount of deposits banks are required to hold in reserve.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.9% to 27,153.13, hurt by declines for Chinese tech stocks. They have been hit by increased enforcement of anti-monopoly and other rules including an order to ride-hailing service Didi to stop taking on new users while it overhauls how it handles customer data. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group lost 4.1% and entertainment and social media operator Tencent Holding Ltd. slid 3.7%.