GM recalls over 825K vehicles to fix daytime running lights

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on.

 Gene J. Puskar

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500 and GMC Yukon SUVs. Also included are Cadillac CT4s and CT5s from the 2020 to 2023 model years, as well as Buick Envisions from 2021 to 2023.

GM says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that daytime running lights that stay on with headlights can cause glare for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update software, or it will be updated online. Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 23.

The recall announced Wednesday adds more vehicles to a recall of 340,000 big SUVs in November.

