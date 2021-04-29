GM: Software, new battery parts will solve Bolt fire issues

DETROIT (AP) — Engineers at General Motors have figured out how to fix a battery problem with the Chevrolet Bolt electric hatchback that caused five of them to catch fire.

The company says they developed diagnostic software to look for anomalies in the batteries of 69,000 Bolts worldwide from the 2017 through 2019 model years. If problems are found, the company will replace faulty parts of the battery.

GM says owners of 2019 Bolts can get the software Thursday, and those who own 2017 and 2018 models can get it by the end of May.

In November GM recalled the electric vehicles after getting reports of the fires. Two people suffered smoke inhalation and a house was set ablaze.

At first the company didn't know what was causing the problem, but it determined that batteries that caught fire were near a full charge. So as a temporary fix, owners and dealers were told to make software changes to limit charging to 90% of a battery's capacity. U.S. safety regulators said the cars should be parked outdoors until the temporary fix was completed.