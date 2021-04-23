 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'God-awful blast' that rocked several N.H. towns came from gender reveal party
0 comments
spotlight AP

'God-awful blast' that rocked several N.H. towns came from gender reveal party

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gender reveal New Hampshire

A gender reveal party in a New Hampshire quarry triggered an explosion that shook nearby homes.

 WBZ

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — One New Hampshire family's gender reveal party was such a blast that it rattled towns, set off reports of an earthquake, and could be heard from across the state line, police said.

Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts border, received reports of a loud explosion Tuesday evening. They responded to Torromeo quarry where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.

The source was Tannerite — 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of it, police said. The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to blow up the explosive, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.

Nearby residents said the blast rocked their homes. Some reported property damage, NBC 10 Boston reported.

"We heard this god-awful blast," Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home that abuts the quarry, told the television station. "It knocked pictures off our walls ... I'm all up for silliness and what not, but that was extreme."

Soon-to-be grandma Heidi missed Kaylin's first gender reveal, so Kaylin had another one just so her mother could be in on the surprise. But when Heidi fired off the chalk canon, she missed the reveal again! Hopefully, Kaylin brought more chalk canons. Speaking of gender reveals, Kiki & Chris had one too. Since they wanted to be safe, they had a drive-by gender reveal. Kiki's sister Jamie shows us a glimpse into the special day that featured a parade of car signs that slowly revealed the couple was having a boy. via [Beautiful Encounters](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbWDH3In_aOUOAf1gfwp4eA)

Taglieri's husband, Matt, told the TV station that neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police. He was not identified.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and they will make a determination on charges.

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gender reveal explosion rocks New Hampshire towns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News