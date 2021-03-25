'Godzilla vs. Kong'; A heavyweight bout with a light touch

Skarsgard, whose character leads a human team following Kong to the film’s most fantastical location, said Wingard’s approach was to “really lean into the craziness of it. And his take on it was, well, if you’re going to go big, go really big. Go crazy, let’s have fun with it, we haven’t seen these titans go toe-to-toe in 50 years, 60 years. So let’s really enjoy this.”

Godzilla’s atomic breath and Kong’s chest-thumping were crafted for maximum sensory impact, but viewers can also see it on the small screen. A pandemic-disrupted rollout has the film debuting Wednesday both at theaters and on streaming service HBO Max. The film’s stars say they’re just happy to share the spectacle, whether it’s on an IMAX or iPhone screen.

“These are extraordinary times that demand extraordinary measures,” said Demián Bichir, who plays an overreaching tech mogul. “This is one of those films that will be seen in every corner of the planet. And that alone makes me very, very happy.”

Henry, the “Atlanta” series star who plays a conspiracy-theorizing podcast host, said the film’s extravagance feels right for this moment in the pandemic.