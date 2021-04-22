Gold-medal project: Judo seeks solutions in police training

“If we can talk to you, if we can keep you up, that's going to change the whole visual, especially when people have their iPhones recording," Verdugo said. "This is a matter of keeping you up on your feet and not grinding you into the ground.”

Lee says the public would be alarmed at how little training the average police department provides to officers for street confrontations. And because so many more interactions are now caught on video, police are being scrutinized in ways previously impossible.

“It's not the officers' fault that they don't have the training," said Lee, an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who also teaches judo for the youth-based Police Athletic League, a sponsor of the training program. “Sometimes, the departments haven't spent the money for the training, and in a lot of ways, the training hasn't caught up to the realities of the technology that's out there.”

The officers for the initial workshop came from Fort Worth, Texas; Billings, Montana; Meridian, Idaho; and other small towns scattered around the West. Another workshop for other cities is being planned for next month.