Golden Globe nominations, classic films honored and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- The nominees for the Golden Globes were announced.
- Classic movies were added to the National Film registry.
- The Associated Press revealed its breakthrough entertainers of the year.
- And a DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show died.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
A spotlight on cryptocurrency, protecting gay marriage and remembering Sandy Hook | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
🎧 Our latest podcast episodes cover topics including ethics, finance, weather and more. Start listening now!
Watch Now: Tips to avoid holiday travel stress, and more videos to improve your life
Here are five ways to make holiday travel a little easier, tips on how to get through a cold and dark winter, and more videos to improve your life.
The festive season can be stressful enough with adding travel to the mix, so here are 5 ways to make holiday travel a little easier.
Winter can be a difficult season to get through due to the cold weather, short days, and lack of sunlight. Here are some things you should do …
Decorating the house for Christmas is a lot of fun, but when cats are involved, it can get frustrating.
Fox News recently offered readers a guide to internet security and different forms of cyberattacks. Malware is an often-used abbreviation for …
If you use a computer for hours a day, there’s a good chance you know what it’s like to have eyestrain or dry eyes.
There are many benefits to ditching alcohol at this time of year.
The Sunday scaries are negative thoughts or emotional distress about the week ahead and some people deal with it more often than others.
Though the so-called Christmas Tree Syndrome doesn't bother everyone, airborne allergens expert, Max Wiseberg, has some top tips for those who…
Roll Up:, Start by lying on your back with your spine and pelvis in neutral position legs straight and together with feets pointed, and arms o…
Looking for ways to simplify your life? Putting these payments on autopay can take the thought out of taking care of your monthly bills.
The excitement of buying a Christmas tree is fogging you from asking all the right questions. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has some tips.
Some experts say that hearing Christmas songs on repeat can actually be bad for our mental health.
A lot of Christmas foods are actually full of important vitamins and nutrients. Here are five of the healthiest Christmas foods.
There are some things you can do to prepare to buy a home, whether you are financially ready or not. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.