Golden Globes are back — with reforms, Buffalo Bills' Hamlin thanks supporters for prayers, and more top news

Here's a look at some of today's trending topics for Jan. 7.

Golden Globes

The 80-year-old Golden Globes promise to be starry once again after the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association spent months working on reforms aimed at eliminating the taint of sexism, lack of diversity and ethical and financial lapses among its members.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still making progress in his recovery. He took a major step forward in his recovery Friday when he was taken off a ventilator. A tweet on the 24-year-old’s verified Twitter account Saturday evening thanking supporters for their prayers.

Authorities in Mexico City say two subway trains have collided between stations, killing at least one person and injuring 57. Officials haven't given any details of what caused the crash between the Potrero and La Raza stations.

***

LISTEN NOW

Our latest podcasts covering a variety of topics including finance, crime, entertainment, sports, ethics, weather and more.

***

Read more of today's top stories here:

Hawaiian volcano eruption creates spectacle

Intelligence analyst freed

Royal family pushes back