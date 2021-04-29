Gone Fission: Controversial nuke plant near NYC shuts down

Village of Buchanan Mayor Theresa Knickerbocker, a lifetime resident, said the plant operators are good neighbors and it’s sad to see them go. The village is among the local beneficiaries of annual payments from Entergy and there were still 750 workers employed there this month.

“We were always known as one of the smallest communities with a nuclear power plant. We were kind of proud of that," Knickerbocker said. "People would make fun of us, ‘Oh, you glow in the dark?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’”

Indian Point’s exit is not expected create reliability problems for New York’s electrical grid. But it comes as the Cuomo administration works to increase the share of electricity generated by clean renewables like wind and solar. The state aims to get 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Indian Point proponents say its retirement will require New York to rely more heavily on fossil-fuel burning natural gas plants. They note that natural gas generation in New York already increased last year after Unit 2 closed.

“Now we’re going to double the damage when Indian Point 3 shuts down, taking us even further backwards,” said Keith Schue of New York Energy and Climate Advocates.