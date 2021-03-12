'Gonna be sore:' La. troopers boasted of beating Black man

The ensuing chase spanned 29 miles (47 kilometers), reached speeds of 150 mph (240 km/h) and ended only after deputy sheriffs deployed a “tire deflation device” that caused Harris to drive into a ditch, the court records show.

An internal investigation found the responding troopers, who are white, attacked Harris even though he had surrendered and “laid face down (prone) on the ground and extended his arms away from his body and his legs spread apart.”

The first arriving trooper, Dakota DeMoss, “delivered a knee strike” to Harris and slapped him in the face with an open palm before powering off his body-worn camera, the court records show. DeMoss, 28, also initiated Greene’s arrest in May 2019, though State Police have not provided any details about his involvement.

Another trooper, George Harper, 26, punched Harris in the head several times with a fist “reinforced" by a flashlight and threatened to “punish” Harris, while Brown pulled the man's hair.

“At no time did Harris resist arrest,” the State Police internal investigation concluded.