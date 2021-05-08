Good Samaritan recalls jumping from bridge to save girl, 2

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is being hailed as a hero for leaping off a bridge into a bay to save a 2-year-old girl who had been ejected from a wrecked vehicle into the waters below.

Ocean City emergency responders met up Friday with Jonathan Bauer, who shared his story publicly for the first time since the crash May 2 that prompted him to leap from a height of at least 25 feet (7 meters) into the water, the Daily Times reported.

Bauer was running errands with his 13-year-old daughter when five vehicles collided that Sunday not far from him on the Route 90 bridge over Assawoman Bay in Ocean City. He said he saw one of the vehicles, a truck, left teetering on the bridge’s guardrail.

“First thing I remember hearing was the tire screech, and then the truck swaying back and forth like it was losing control,” Bauer said.