Goodbyes for Louisiana's flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards

He was tried and acquitted on corruption charges in the 1980s during his third term. He was convicted in 2000 on charges that he took payoffs to help steer riverboat casino licenses to friends during and after his final term in the 1990s.

Saturday marked Edwards' final return to the 34-story Capitol built in the 1930s at the behest of Huey Long, a fiery populist Democrat to whom Edwards was often compared. Long, elected governor in 1928 and to the U.S. Senate in 1932, was assassinated in 1935 in a hallway steps from where Edwards' casket was on display. Long is buried on the Capitol grounds.

On Sunday, a state police honor guard is to carry Edwards' casket down the steps of the Capitol to a horse-drawn carriage at noon. The Southern University Marching Band will lead a funeral procession along a roughly 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) route to the Old State Capitol, built in the 1800s, for a private funeral for family and invited guests.

