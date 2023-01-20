Google axing 12,000 jobs; Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart; remembering David Crosby; and more morning news

Today is Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Google says it’s laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. The Silicon Valley giant’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company’s news blog. He said that the company has hired for “periods of dramatic growth” over the past two years but that was a “different economic reality than the one we face today.” He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” that Google carried out of product areas and fuctions.
Indiana authorities say a gunman shot at police as he weaved through the aisles of a Walmart before he was killed by law enforcement. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the gunman wounded at least one other person in the store late Thursday. The suspect and victim have not been identified. Multiple Evansville police officers and Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies entered the store searching for the shooter. Gray says he would “shoot at officers and move” in different areas of the store. The victim appeared to be a Walmart employee, as a company statement said “our hearts are with our associate at this time.”
President Joe Biden says there is “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office. Biden says they "found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place.” He spoke to reporters Thursday during a tour of the damage from storms in California. Biden says he is “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland U.S. attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents.
David Crosby has died at 81. Several media outlets, including the New York Times, say the musician died Wednesday. The brash rock musician evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the ’60s and ’70s. He advocated for peace, but was an unrepentant loudmouth who practiced personal warfare and acknowledged that many of the musicians he worked with no longer spoke to him.
President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of a California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly flooded Paradise Beach Grille, not far from the collapsed Capitola Pier and brightly painted pink, orange and teal shops that were all boarded up following the storms. Walls were crumbling, debris was scattered everywhere and the floors had been swept away by raging waters.
Defense leaders gathered at Ramstein Air Base in Germany have heard an impassioned plea for more aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the group as their meeting opened on Friday that this is a crucial moment in the war as Russia regroups and re-equips. He is expected to discuss the latest massive package of aid the U.S. is sending to Ukraine, which totals $2.5 billion and includes Stryker armored vehicles for the first time. The defense leaders are struggling to resolve ongoing dissent over who will provide battle tanks and other military aid to Ukraine. The fighting there is expected to intensify in the spring.
One year ago, the annual March for Life protest against legal abortion took place in Washington amid a mood of undisguised triumph. With a fresh conservative majority on the Supreme Court, thousands of marchers braved bitterly cold weather to celebrate the seemingly inevitable fall of Roe v. Wade. Now, with the constitutional right to abortion no longer the rule of the land, the March for Life returns Friday with a new focus. Instead of concentrating their attention on the Supreme Court, the marchers plan to target the building directly across the street: the U.S. Capitol. Protest organizers estimate 50,000 participants this year, about the same size as previous marches.
A Florida Judge has sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton. In a scathing decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks accuses Trump of filing frivolous lawsuits for political purposes in a “pattern of abuse of the courts.” Middlebrooks had already dismissed the suit Trump filed against Clinton, former top FBI officials and Democratic Party, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others conspired to sink his winning presidential campaign by alleging ties to Russia.
Officials in Alaska say a mother and her 1-year-old boy were killed by a polar bear this week as she walked about 150 yards from a school to a health clinic. Alaska State Troopers say the bear emerged out of a snowstorm to attack the pair in Wales, Alaska. The principal put the school on lockdown and closed the blinds so children wouldn't see the terror unfolding near the entrance. Some people tried to stop the bear by hitting it over the head with a shovel, but it chased them back into the school. Someone from the community wound up shooting the animal. It was the first fatal polar bear attack in Alaska in 30 years.
U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers. It says the breach occurred in late November and was discovered Jan. 5. The company said Thursday in a regulatory filing that the unidentified intruder obtained data including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. It said the exposed data did not include bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other IDs or passwords. T-Mobile said it has notified law enforcement and federal agencies, which it did not name. The company said it did not expect the incident to have material impact on its operations.
A family spokesman for Damar Hamlin tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a long rehabilitation despite enjoying a remarkable recovery some three weeks after having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Jordon Rooney says Hamlin still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects. Rooney provided the update to emphasize Hamlin still faces hurdles since being discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11, and began making regular visits to the Bills facility this week.
Andy Murray will try to overcome whatever lingering exhaustion he might have after two five-set matches and more than 10 hours of action at the Australian Open when he plays Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the fourth round. Murray played the longest match of his career to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis across 5 hours, 45 minutes in the second round after a match that was nearly 5 hours in the first round. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park. No. 4 Caroline Garcia and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka are among the women in third-round action as Week 1 comes to a close.
TODAY IN HISTORY
