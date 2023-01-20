Google axing 12,000 jobs; Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart; remembering David Crosby; and more morning news

Officials in Alaska say a mother and her 1-year-old boy were killed by a polar bear this week as she walked about 150 yards from a school to a health clinic. Alaska State Troopers say the bear emerged out of a snowstorm to attack the pair in Wales, Alaska. The principal put the school on lockdown and closed the blinds so children wouldn't see the terror unfolding near the entrance. Some people tried to stop the bear by hitting it over the head with a shovel, but it chased them back into the school. Someone from the community wound up shooting the animal. It was the first fatal polar bear attack in Alaska in 30 years.