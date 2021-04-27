Google's Q1 ad sales surge 32%, Alphabet profit doubles

Alphabet earned $17.9 billion, or $26.29 per share, more than double what it reported the same time last year. The profit was inflated by an accounting change of $650 million, or 97 cents per share.

Total revenue, which also includes Google’s cloud-hosting service and device sales, climbed 34% from last year.

Analysts had projected earnings of $15.76 per share on revenue of $51.5 billion, according to FactSet. The performance pleased investors, who drove up Alphabet’s stock by 4% in extended trading after the numbers came out.

Aside from the one-quarter downturn in ad revenue, Google has mostly thrived throughout the pandemic as people become more dependent on its services -- a phenomenon that has strengthened other technology stalwarts such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Netflix.

Alphabet’s stock is trading above $2,300, nearly doubling since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, leaving the company with a market value of nearly $1.6 trillion.