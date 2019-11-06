GOP complaint spurs probe of Kansas court selection process

Kelly faces a Dec. 17 deadline to make the appointment.

Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley called Wagle's complaint a ploy to build support for changing the selection system. He said if the commission did something wrong, the remedy should be to fine it, not void its actions.

But he questioned whether there's a problem because the ballots are available for people to see.

Retirements will give Kelly two appointments to the seven-member high court in the next few months, and whoever she chooses will go on the court with no oversight from the GOP-controlled Legislature. Her two Republican predecessors had only one appointment between them in the eight years before she took office in January.

The nine-member commission has long interviewed Supreme Court candidates publicly but its deliberations on potential finalists were closed to the public until a 2016 law.

The commission's Oct. 18 meeting to pick finalists for Kelly's first appointment was the first time that law came into play. Members had a 90-minute closed session to discuss confidential background checks and personal information about candidates, as allowed, before reconvening their open meeting to vote.