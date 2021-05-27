GOP donor, investor, philanthropist Foster Friess dies at 81

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican political donor, investor and philanthropist Foster Friess died Thursday. He was 81.

A multimillionaire who lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Friess was a GOP kingmaker who donated lavishly to candidates and charitable causes over four decades.

Friess directly gave almost $7 million to hundreds of candidates since the early 1980s, federal campaign finance records show, and was perhaps best known for supporting former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum’s presidential run in 2012.

“Foster was just larger than life. He filled up the room when he came in,” Santorum said. “And when he left the room, you felt somehow impacted.”

Friess campaigned for Santorum and came through with badly needed funds for television advertising ahead of his Iowa caucuses win, Santorum recalled.

“He had an amazing gift for encouraging people, not just by giving to them but by believing in them," Santorum added.

Friess entered politics as a candidate only recently, running for Wyoming governor in 2018.