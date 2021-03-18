GOP efforts to tighten voting laws gets underway in Texas

“Election officials should be working to stop potential mail ballot fraud, not facilitate it,” Abbott said.

Other proposals would create deadlines and financial penalties for local election administrators on voter roll maintenance. Remi Garza, the election administrator in Cameron County, said he is concerned with how differently these bills will affect counties with different population sizes, resources and staffing levels when it comes to maintaining voter rolls.

Garza said though it is good to create maintenance requirements, the state may “inadvertently create some challenges for us."

Texas was one of only a handful of states that did not expand mail-in voting eligibility during the pandemic.

Even before more statehouses got back to to work in January, the Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy institute, identified more than 100 bills in 28 states meant to restrict voting access.

Trump won Texas by fewer than 6 percentage points — the thinnest margin of victory for a GOP nominee in American's biggest red state in decades.