GOP endorsement fight next test for California recall rivals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The next test for Republican candidates who hope to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election comes this weekend with a fight over a coveted endorsement by the California Republican Party.

The competition for the party’s prized imprimatur already has set off infighting and finger-pointing within the state GOP, and there is no clear favorite among four candidates who qualified to compete for the nod. The voting Saturday follows a kickoff debate Wednesday that appeared to do little to reorder the Republican contest.

Parrying over the endorsement comes as Newsom's once-steady hold on his job appears to be slipping. Recent polling points to a tightening race as coronavirus cases climb, mandatory masking orders return in many parts of the state and gas prices keep rising.

The urgency can be witnessed in a fundraising pitch from Newsom’s campaign, which is working to energize Democrats who either are tuned out from politics or shrugging at the unusual late-summer election.

“This recall is close – close enough to start thinking about what it (would) be like if we had a Republican governor in California,” the Newsom campaign appeal said, seeking small-dollar donations. “Sorry to put the thought in your head, but it’s true.”