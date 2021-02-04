GOP faces vote on Greene, keeps Cheney in leadership; Parler CEO fired; Rihanna tweet angers India

Today is Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: After keeping Rep. Liz Cheney in her leadership post, the GOP now must decide on how to handle Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene; Parler's CEO is fired; and Rihanna's single tweet enrages much of India.

Top stories

Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will be forced to go on the record, defending or rebuking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has drawn bipartisan condemnation over her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, as well as her past endorsement of violence against Democrats.

The politically agonizing vote expected Thursday, which will determine whether the Georgia Republican is stripped of her committee assignments, underscores tension over the best political path forward that has riven the party since Donald Trump lost the White House.