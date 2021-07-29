GOP governors lend support to Mississippi anti-abortion law

Led by South Carolina's Henry McMaster, a dozen Republican governors are wading into a lawsuit over Mississippi's new anti-abortion law, the outcome of which could have implications for similar measures across the country.

On Thursday, attorneys for McMaster submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mississippi, which wants to enforce its abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

That state’s sole abortion clinic is challenging the measure’s legality. The nation’s high court will likely hear that case in the fall, with a decision probably in 2022.

Arguing the issue of abortion is best left to the states, rather than federal-level entities, the attorneys wrote that citizens have the ability to vote out state lawmakers with whom they disagree over abortion policies.