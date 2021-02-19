GOP infighting in post-Trump era threatens California recall

If it makes it to the ballot, the recall would offer Republicans a rare opportunity for a comeback in a state where Democrats hold every statewide office and a nearly 2-to-1 advantage in registered voters. The last time a Republican won a statewide election in California was 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was reelected governor, the office he captured three years earlier in a recall election, and Republican Steve Poizner triumphed in the race for state insurance commissioner.

Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide but polls show his popularity has taken a hit as residents recoil from long-running coronavirus rules that have shuttered schools and businesses. He’s contending with a massive unemployment benefits scandal, while also taking a public drubbing for dining out last fall with friends and lobbyists at an extravagant restaurant while telling residents to stay home.

Recall organizers say they have collected more than 1.5 million petition signatures required to place the proposal on the ballot, though many of those have yet to be verified by election officials. They have until mid-March to hit the threshold.

GOP registration has fallen to about 24% in California, posing an almost insurmountable challenge for Republican candidates in statewide races. But a recall election would shuffle the math for winning, possibly providing an opening for an upset.