GOP lawmaker charged in Oregon Capitol protest has COVID

“Let’s set up some options where people have freedom to do what they want,” Nearman said. "If you want to be masked and you want to be quarantined, go be quarantined. If you want to be out in public and that’s an acceptable risk to you, then you can do that.”

Safety restrictions like wearing masks, however, are not aimed only at protecting the wearer, but to prevent an infected person from spreading the virus.

The breach of the Oregon Capitol was a precursor to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

While lawmakers were meeting in emergency session inside the building in Salem to deal with economic fallout from the pandemic, flag-waving supporters of then-President Donald Trump, backers of the false Q-Anon conspiracy theory and anti-maskers were outside, demanding to be let in. The building was closed to the public to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Nearman was seen on security cameras letting protesters in through a side door, where they were quickly confronted by police. Protesters attacked police with bear spray. Outside, some assaulted reporters and broke glass doors.

Nearman said he agreed with the radio host’s contention that the public is required by law and the state Constitution to be allowed in the building during a legislative session.