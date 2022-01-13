GOP leader McCarthy won't cooperate with 1/6 panel; Ronnie Spector remembered; and more top news

Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
***
TOP STORIES
GOP leader McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 1/6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
McCarthy issued a statement Wednesday saying he would refuse to cooperate. He said the investigation was not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”
People are also reading…
Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.
***
Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector
Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.
"Our dear friend Ronnie Spector, has passed. She was the sweetest person you could ever know. And her mark on rock and roll is indelible," said Joan Jett, via Twitter. Keep scrolling for a link to more reaction.
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 13
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government's efforts to “surge” military medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities weather the spike in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.
GIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Italy on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster with a daylong commemoration ending with a candlelight vigil marking the moment the ship slammed into a reef and then capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid was remembered Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hardscrabble Democrat who rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the Senate's most powerful position.
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — An 18-year-old New Mexico woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic now knows he’ll face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of his Australian Open title defense, if he’s allowed to play.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to b…
In 1974, Larry Csonka leads the Miami Dolphins to their second straight Super Bowl win in their third straight appearance with a 24-7 victory …
***