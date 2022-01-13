GOP leader McCarthy won't cooperate with 1/6 panel; Ronnie Spector remembered; and more top news

Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

GOP leader McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.

McCarthy issued a statement Wednesday saying he would refuse to cooperate. He said the investigation was not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”

Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.

"Our dear friend Ronnie Spector, has passed. She was the sweetest person you could ever know. And her mark on rock and roll is indelible," said Joan Jett, via Twitter. Keep scrolling for a link to more reaction.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 13 In 2021, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House over the violent Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, becoming the only president to b…

Today in sports history: Jan. 13 In 1974, Larry Csonka leads the Miami Dolphins to their second straight Super Bowl win in their third straight appearance with a 24-7 victory …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

