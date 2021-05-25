GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments, call remarks 'appalling'

"You know, we can look back in a time and history where people were told to wear a gold star. And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said on the podcast. "This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

After her remarks sparked a firestorm of online criticism, Greene leaned in to the comparison further.

On Tuesday, she tweeted out a news story about a grocery store chain that plans to allow vaccinated employees to go maskless. Those who do would have a logo on their nametags indicating they had been vaccinated.

"Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," Greene tweeted.

Pelosi, who previously suggested that Greene could face an ethics inquiry, called her comments "so beyond reprehensible" that they should have "no place in our country." Democratic Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider proposed censuring Greene.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Greene's comments one of her "frequent outbursts that are absolutely outrageous and reprehensible." Still, he said any disciplinary action against her would have to come from the House.