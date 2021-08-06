GOP leaders reverse push for California recall endorsement

Dhillon and Steel’s declaration represents a turnabout because they earlier supported a party bylaw change that set the stage for a possible endorsement. They wrote in the email that the bylaw shift was proposed months before anyone knew how many Republicans would qualify for the ballot.

The party was gearing up for its contentious Saturday meeting on the endorsement. Four candidates have qualified for consideration: Elder, Faulconer, state Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and former congressman Doug Ose.

There will be 46 replacement candidates on the Sept. 14 ballot, including 24 Republicans.

Earlier, the conservative Cox accused party insiders of trying to steer the endorsement to Faulconer, a centrist. Cox, in protest, said he wouldn't seek the endorsement.

The recall grew out of widespread frustration during the pandemic over whipsaw stay-at-home orders, crushing job losses from business closures and long-running school closures that together disrupted life for millions.

In the recall election, voters will be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question will be a list of replacement candidates from which to choose.

If a majority votes for Newsom’s removal, the candidate who gets the most votes on the second question becomes governor.

