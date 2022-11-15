 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOP nears House majority; Jay Leno recovering from burns; Eagles lose first game | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • Republicans are closing in on the House majority, one seat shy of taking a majority. It takes 218 seats to control the House. Republicans have locked down 217 seats so far, with Democrats claiming 205.
  • Jay Leno, the former "Tonight Show" host, says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire.
  • In sports, Washington ended Philadelphia's bid for perfection in Monday Night Football.

For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

Watch Now: Ukrainian city of Kherson celebrates Russian retreat, and more of today's top videos

Residents from the city of Kherson took to the streets to celebrate Russia's retreat, scientists may have discovered why they keep finding mummies with tattoos, and more of today's top videos.

Ukrainian city of Kherson celebrates Russian troops' retreat
Ukrainian city of Kherson celebrates Russian troops' retreat

Residents from the strategic city of Kherson celebrate Russian troops' retreat.

Scientists might finally understand why they keep finding mummies with tattoos
Scientists might finally understand why they keep finding mummies with tattoos

Why do archeologists keep finding mummies with tattoos?

Democrats to hold onto U.S. Senate with razor-thin majority
Democrats to hold onto U.S. Senate with razor-thin majority

Democrats are celebrating their win in the U.S. Senate with a razor-thin majority. Now the country waits to learn the fate of the the House of…

Why these truffles just sold for over $100,000 in Italy
Why these truffles just sold for over $100,000 in Italy

No joke, these rare white truffles are so unique, they’re handled and sold with much care and consideration. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Iran issues first death sentences over protests
Iran issues first death sentences over protests

Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence over the protests that have shaken the country's clerical leadership, the judiciary said, with …

Holly the Gibbon finds 'Autumn romance' in her final months at Toronto Zoo
Holly the Gibbon finds 'Autumn romance' in her final months at Toronto Zoo

Holly the 50-year-old gibbon was left heartbroken in her old age by the death of her mate, Lenny, in December 2021 - after an incredible 40 ye…

Residents in Ukraine are slowly returning home after Russia retreats
Residents in Ukraine are slowly returning home after Russia retreats

Days after Ukrainian troops entered the city -- the Kherson region's administrative center -- after Russia pulled back its forces on Friday, r…

