GOP officials seek probe of Proud Boys ties to censure vote

The Nevada Republican Party disputed the allegations and the statements made by their fellow party members as “slanderous lies."

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald told the newspaper that he was not involved in the censure and did not recruit anyone to participate in the vote. He also said he was unaware of and did not condone any hateful messages.

When reached Monday, McDonald declined to answer questions from The Associated Press and referred them to the state party’s attorney Brian Hardy. Hardy did not immediately return a message left with his office.

Cegavske was censured at a meeting of the state party's members on a 126-112 vote for “failing to investigate election fraud” and for her public statements dismissing allegations of fraud in the November election lodged by her own party.

She has repeatedly defended the election results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the Western swing state by 2 percentage points, or nearly 34,000 votes.

Cegavske declined through a spokeswoman to comment.