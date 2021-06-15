GOP operative's pick for broadcasting board prompts concern

Justice is part of the 11-member EBA, whose members are chosen by the governor. Five current members are serving expired terms and another seat is set to expire on June 30. There is one vacancy from the death of a longtime member last September.

Justice has been critical of overall media coverage of his failed attempt this year to lower income taxes and shift the burden to sales taxes.

In 2017, Justice’s initial budget proposal sought to eliminate state funding for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which lawmakers eventually fully funded. The GOP-controlled Senate made a failed attempt to eliminate funding for the authority in the 2021-22 state budget during the most recent session.

Baldwin said he is concerned that Justice will use his power to appoint EBA members to accomplish what Senate Republicans couldn't.

“I’m very concerned, after last session showed they would be happy to defund West Virginia Public Broadcasting,” he said.

Thomas and Authority Chairman Bill File did not immediately respond to requests for comment. File’s term expired in 2016. Under state law, members of state boards and commissions continue to serve after their terms have expired until replacements are appointed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0