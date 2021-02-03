GOP states weigh limits on how race and slavery are taught

Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has also been a frequent critic of the project.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for the lead essay in the project, called it a work of journalism that wasn't intended to replace what's being taught in schools. Born and raised in Iowa, one of the states looking to prohibit the project's use, Hannah-Jones said it's clear the project is being used to whip up political fears.

“It’s one thing to not like a particular piece of journalism, it’s another thing to seek to prohibit its teaching," she said.

The Pulitzer Center, which partnered with the Times to develop 1619 Project lesson plans, said it’s heard from more than 3,800 K-12 teachers and nearly 1,000 college educators who planned to use them. Of those, only about two dozen were from Arkansas.

Jonathan Rogers, a journalism teacher at Iowa City High School, said he's used the project's podcast in his classes.

“(Students) definitely responded to thinking about using different sources or alternative storytelling," Rogers said. “Also, just hearing Black voices is so important when we're talking about diversity and perspectives, whether it's historical events or current events."