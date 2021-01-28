GOP tested anew by Georgia congresswoman's Facebook activity

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called the posts "disgusting," adding that they have "no place in our party" and "should be looked into."

But McDaniel also spoke to a QAnon issue that goes beyond Greene.

"I think it's really important, after what's just happened in our country, that we have some self reflection on the violence that's continuing to erupt," McDaniel said in an interview. "I think QAnon is beyond fringe. I think it's dangerous. We should be looking at that and making sure we don't mince words and when we say that we can't support groups that are initiating violence."

The FBI has called QAnon a domestic terrorism threat and the Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Wednesday warning of the potential for lingering violence from extremists enraged by President Joe Biden's election and emboldened by the attack on the Capitol.

Greene's situation is somewhat reminiscent of former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, who was stripped of all his committee assignments by his own party's House leadership after expressing support for white supremacists in 2019. National GOP groups shunned King in the party's Iowa primary and he was defeated, but he steadfastly maintained that he was adhering to his constituents' beliefs more than most of the rest of his party.