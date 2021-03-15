GOP vaccine hesitancy threatens virus fight; Biden, Harris hit road to tout relief plan

While polls have found vaccine hesitancy falling overall, opposition among Republicans remains stubbornly strong. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats — a 25-point split.
That sentiment demonstrates the challenge ahead for public health officials as the U.S. intensifies its efforts for widespread vaccinations that could put an end to a devastating pandemic that has left more than 530,000 dead. The campaign could falter if it becomes another litmus test in America's raging culture wars, just as mandates for mask-wearing were a point of polarization at the onset of the virus.
While demand for vaccinations still far outstrips the available supply in most parts of the country, there are already signs in some places of slowing registration. And the impact is expected to grow when supply begins to surpass demand by late April or early May, said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
In other developments:
- As millions continue to wait their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, many have watched in dismay as small but steady amounts of the precious doses have gone to waste across the country. Waste is common in global inoculation campaigns, but the full extent is still largely unknown.
- President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are hitting the road on a cross-country tour this week to highlight the benefits of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
- The White House says Clinton and Obama administration veteran Gene Sperling will lead the oversight for distributing funds from the American Rescue Plan.
- As states have begun COVID-19 inoculations at prisons across the country, corrections employees are refusing vaccines at alarming rates, causing some public health experts to worry about the prospect of controlling the pandemic both inside and outside.
- Across the United States, air travel is recovering more quickly from the depths of the pandemic, and it is showing up in longer airport security lines and busier traffic on airline websites.
- A cascading number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.
- A new study raised questions about how well COVID-19 vaccines protect organ transplant recipients — and what precautions people with suppressed immune systems should take after the shots.
- UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the school announced Monday, hours before it was expected to be named the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
- Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.
