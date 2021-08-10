GOP's DeVos says she will not seek Michigan governorship

Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday she will not run for Michigan governor in 2022, putting an end to speculation about the onetime Trump administration Cabinet member and partner in one of the state's most influential Republican couples.

“I am not running for governor,” DeVos told The Detroit News, which reported the announcement first. “It's not going to be me. I appreciate that some folks are interested in that, but I think the rumor and interest really only serves to highlight how desperate Michiganders are for new leadership."

Advisers to DeVos, 63, said she never weighed a campaign to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, despite weeks of chatter in Michigan’s political class.

Though a billionaire able to finance a campaign and former state party chairwoman with key connections, DeVos would have faced complications in a Republican primary and the general election.

Despite four years on Trump's Cabinet, DeVos quit her post a day after the deadly U.S. Capitol siege in January, blaming the defeated president's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen for inflaming tensions as Congress prepared to certify the 2020 presidential election.