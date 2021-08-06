GOP's Elder shows fundraising muscle in California recall

Meanwhile, two powerful California Republicans urged members of the state GOP Friday to withhold an endorsement in the upcoming election. The California Republican Party has been squabbling over whether to anoint a single candidate with its stamp of approval from the large field of contenders.

In an email obtained by The Associated Press dated Friday, Republican National Committee members Harmeet Dhillon and Shawn Steel urged party delegates not to endorse a candidate in a scheduled meeting Saturday.

With a large field of GOP rivals, they said in the email that the party shouldn’t risk discouraging voters whose favorite candidates might get snubbed.

“The polls are showing that the recall is in a statistical tie and we cannot afford to discourage voters who are passionate about a particular candidate, yet may not vote because their favored candidate didn’t receive the endorsement,” they wrote.

The email added: “Any of our GOP candidates would be superior to Gavin Newsom. We believe that the voters should decide his replacement, which will not only ensure a higher turnout of recall proponents but give Newsom’s successor the best chance of reelection in 2022.”