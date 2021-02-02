GOP's Faulconer: Gov. Newsom failed California, needs to go

The centrist former mayor enters the race with urgent challenges. He needs to quickly become better known in the state of 40 million people, raise tens of millions of dollars for the campaign and figure out a way to break the GOP's miserable track record in big races. The party hasn't won a statewide contest in California since 2006.

Faulconer’s announcement came as supporters of a possible recall that could oust Newsom from office continue gathering the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to qualify the proposal for the ballot this year.

They have until mid-March to hit the required threshold, and organizers say they have over 1.3 million signatures so far. Faulconer said he will run in the recall if it qualifies or, if it doesn't, challenge Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022.

A Republican field is beginning to take shape.

Newsom’s 2018 rival, businessman John Cox, has said he is a likely candidate, whether in a recall or next year. Technology investor Chamath Palihapitiya is considering a run and another name mentioned in Republican circles is ex-President Donald Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, who lives in California.