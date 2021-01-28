GOP's Rep. Jim Jordan won't seek Portman's US Senate seat

CINCINNATI (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a fiery Donald Trump supporter, won't run to succeed Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who announced this week he isn't going to seek a third term in 2022.

“Mr. Jordan believes at this time he is better suited to represent Ohioans in the House of Representatives, where as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he can advance an America first agenda, promote conservative values, and hold big government accountable," said Russell Dye, speaking for Jordan's congressional campaign.

The eighth-term congressman's name surfaced soon after Portman's announcement as a potential strong contender in what's expected to be a crowded GOP field.

The former star college wrestler's style doesn't reflect that of Portman, a career establishment Republican with a reputation for bipartisanship. Portman on Monday cited a political climate that has made it “harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress."

Trump rewarded Jordan, 56, for his steady support by giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom before leaving office this month. Jordan has opposed both of Trump's impeachments.