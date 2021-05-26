Gov: Giuliani associates not entitled to raid data for trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors on Wednesday said they don’t plan to use materials from recent raids on Rudy Giuliani’s home and office at an upcoming trial of two of his associates and another man on charges that they made illegal campaign contributions.

Federal prosecutors urged a judge to reject a request by lawyers in that case to force the government to disclose materials seized from Giuliani, ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, and others.

They said the warrants used in the raids did not authorize a search for evidence related to a case brought against Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin. All three have pleaded not guilty and are free on bail.

“The Government will not use any of the materials seized” during the Giuliani and related searches in the 2019 case against the trio at their upcoming October trial, prosecutors wrote.

Parnas, Fruman and Kukushkin, a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen, are charged in a scheme to make illegal campaign donations to local and federal politicians in New York, Nevada and other states to try to win support for a new recreational marijuana business.