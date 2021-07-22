Gov. Kristi Noem, Dennis Quaid headline first night of FreedomFest

The nation can see South Dakota as a “pilot project” for conservative reforms and prove that conservative values and policies are beneficial to citizens, she said.

Noem praised the state’s lack of COVID-19 regulations and touted its economic laurels, citing the low unemployment rate, fastest-growing GDP, and lack of an income tax. She promised to continue to promote a low-regulatory business environment in the state.

Noem, repeating a sentiment she made at a Texas Conservative Political Action Conference, said the current state of American politics is “destroying the country” she grew up in. However, she remains optimistic about the future.

“When you wake up every single morning, I just want to ask you to do one thing: I want you be happy. You woke up this morning in the United States of America. You are better off than 99% of the people across the world just because you woke up right here in this country,” Noem said. “I will do all that I can; you need to do all that you can to make sure that we protect [America] for our kids and grandkids.”

Noem said having a seat at the table is “more important than ever” because the people who take action are changing America. She asked the crowd to continue to show up and remember how special the country is because the United States needs them.