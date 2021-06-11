Gov says Kentucky succeeded by putting science over politics

Beshear faced petitions this year seeking his impeachment. A Republican-led legislative panel recommended that the governor not face removal from office and the matter died after that.

As he prepared to largely lift the state's mask mandate, Beshear vented his frustration with the divisions over donning a facial covering.

“Masks have been used to reduce infection in health care settings for decades," he said. "Yet somehow it became a question of liberty. Again, I think this is a test of humanity and whether you’re willing to be selfless and protect other people or selfish. And wearing a mask is a pretty small thing if it means somebody else is alive and can be at that next holiday with their family.”

Beshear became a fixture on statewide TV for more than a year, with press conferences where he announced the daily toll the pandemic had taken on Kentuckians. The governor said Friday that his decisions were guided by science, even when it incurred a backlash.

“To me, this wasn’t a red or a blue issue, it was a life and death issue," he said. "And I think every day through more than 250 press conferences over, what about 470 days from our first one to today, it was about the information, it was about the science and it was about our families.”

