Gov. Whitmer among 7 awarded for courage by JFK Foundation

Romney is being honored for being the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Whitmer faced harsh backlash for her measures to control the coronavirus in her home state, including armed protests at the state capitol and an alleged plot to kidnap and kill her. Thirteen people, who authorities say were motivated in part by resentment over pandemic restrictions, have been charged in connection to the plot.

The other recipients are:

Dr. Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health, whose partnership with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won praise for the state’s early and aggressive actions, including being the first state to close schools.

Burnell Cotlon, the owner of Burnell’s Market in New Orleans, who allowed dozens of customers who lost their jobs at the outset of the pandemic to take groceries on credit, putting his own livelihood at risk.

Fred Freeman, a Hanover, Massachusetts, fire captain and registered nurse who helped establish a program to deliver COVID-19 testing and other critical health services to residents who could not leave their homes.