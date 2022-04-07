Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The jury in the trial of four men accused of scheming to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ended its fourth day of deliberations Thursday and said it wants to look at evidence related to an explosive when it resumes its work.

The jury gave no signal to the judge that it's struggling to reach decisions about the four defendants: Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Jurors told U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker that when they resume deliberations Friday, they want to look at pennies that, according to the government, were used during the demonstration of an explosive in the summer of 2020.

“We will have that for you,” Jonker said, adding that they can look at any of the evidence that was introduced during the 13 days of testimony.

The jury is considering 10 charges in the case: one against Caserta, two against Fox, three against Croft and four against Harris. The men all face the main charge of a kidnapping conspiracy; the other counts are related to weapons.

A conviction on any count must be unanimous.

The evidence included testimony from undercover agents, a crucial informant and two men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and pointed a finger at the others. Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and angry over Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions.

The men trained with a crudely built “shoot house” to replicate her vacation home in September 2020, according to testimony.

Defense lawyers, however, said any scheme was the creation of government agents who were embedded in the group and manipulated the men.

Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while the others are from Michigan.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case.

White reported from Detroit.

