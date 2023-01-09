What does it mean to be a conservative today? | Utterly Moderate Podcast

In the fall of 2022 the Connors Forum invited our newsletter subscribers to a free live taping of this show where we talked to conservative heavyweight Bill Kristol about a variety of topics, including the meaning of conservatism today, the state of the Republican Party and its future, the health of American democracy, and more.

On today’s show we are going to hear highlights from that conversation for anybody who may have missed it.

Because it was a live show, listeners were able to pose questions to Kristol during the show.

If you are unfamiliar with Bill Kristol, he has long been considered a major voice in the world of conservative politics. He is currently editor-at-large of The Bulwark. Before that he was a founder of The Weekly Standard, served as chief of staff to Education Secretary William Bennett in the Reagan Administration, served as chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the George H. W. Bush administration, and taught politics at both the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.

If you want to listen to the unedited Trump/Raffensperger phone call referenced in this episode, click here.

