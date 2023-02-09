Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating
Donald Trump and his role in Jan. 6, 2021, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
Special counsel Jack Smith's office is seeking documents and testimony related to Jan. 6, the source said. They want him to testify about his interactions with Trump leading up to the 2020 election and the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
ABC News
first reported on the subpoena.
Pence's office declined to confirm he had been subpoenaed. A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment to CNN on the matter.
CNN
previously reported that months of negotiations preceded the subpoena to the former vice president. This story is breaking and will be updated.
