Governor commutes Julius Jones' death sentence

UPDATE: OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday granted clemency for Julius Jones.

He commuted Jones' death sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

Jones was set to die Thursday for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell of Edmond in front of his two daughters and sister. Howell’s vehicle was taken.

The Governor's Office issued a single-sentence statement from Stitt in announcing his decision.

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” the governor said.

The Howell family issued a statement in response to the governor's action.

"We know Governor Stitt had a difficult decision to make," the statement reads. "We take comfort that his decision affirms the guilt of Julius Jones and that he shall not be eligible to apply for, or be considered for, a commutation, pardon or parole for the remainder of his life. We would like to thank the countless people in the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies across the state, whom for 22 years, for their tireless efforts and unwavering support. Julius Jones has forever changed our lives and the lives of his family and friends."

The Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend clemency with a life with parole option.

The vote came after the board voted 3-1 for commutation, but Stitt declined to act, saying clemency was the better route.

Attorney General John O'Connor issued a state saying his office “respects the statutory authority of the Governor to make this decision."

"I know Governor Stitt is making what he believes is the right decision," O'Connor's statement reads. "I appreciate the Governor’s condition that Mr. Jones never be released from prison. However, we are greatly disappointed that after 22 years, four appeals, including the review of 13 appellate Judges, the work of the investigators, prosecutors, jurors, and the trial Judge have been set aside. A thorough review of the evidence confirms Julius Jones’ guilt in this case and that the death penalty was warranted. Our office will continue to work for justice and for the safety of all Oklahomans, including families like Paul Howell’s. We recognize that the pain of losing a loved one never ends, and our hearts and prayers are with the Howell family.”

Jones has maintained his innocence and mounted a public relations campaign to get off of death row.

Jones supporters have held marches, vigils, rallies and signed petitions to draw attention to his case. His case has drawn support from actors to athletes.

“It took tremendous courage in the face of intense pressure for Gov. Stitt to grant clemency in this case," the Rev. Paul S. Coakley, archbishop of Oklahoma City, said in a statement. "I applaud his commitment to seeking justice while providing the condemned an opportunity for redemption. To oppose the death penalty is not to be soft on crime. Rather, it is to be strong on the dignity of life.”

Prosecutors and relatives of Paul Howell objected to clemency.

The gun wrapped in a bandana was found in a crawl space above Jones’ bedroom in his parents’ home. The ammunition was found in the home’s doorbell chime.

Howell’s sister identified the killer as wearing a red bandana.

Jones attorneys have said the real killer planted the weapon and bandana.

The bandana had Jones’ DNA on it.

On Monday, Jones’ mother, Madeline Jones, delivered a letter to Stitt’s office, saying he was home at the time of the murder and that his defense team barely lifted a finger.

“We are asking you, by the mercies of God, to send Julius back home to us,” she wrote. “You are the only one with the power and we beg you to do so.”

Jones supporters have been at the Capitol all week.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hours away from his scheduled execution, convicted killer Julius Jones went back to federal court Thursday seeking a preliminary injunction to halt it.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kevin Stitt was still considering whether or not to grant clemency. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board had previously recommended clemency and a reduction in his sentence to life with the possibility of parole.

The new request is based on “supplemental evidence of the botched John Grant execution,” according to the filing.

“This new supplemental evidence includes the sworn declarations of witnesses to John Grant’s execution and the testimony of medical experts who have reviewed this testimony, including one medical doctor who has conducted, and is currently evaluating evidence from, an autopsy on John Grant,” according to the filing. “This evidence provides compelling evidence that the execution protocol and the use of midazolam, as well as the cursory consciousness checks done under the Protocol, pose a serious and substantial risk of severe suffering and pain to prisoners.”

Last month, the state executed John Marion Grant for the 1998 slaying of Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter.

One reporter described Grant as going into full-body convulsions that numbered about two dozen during the execution, according to the filing.

Jones was convicted for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell of Edmond in front of his two daughters and sister.

He maintains his innocence and has developed a following of supporters, including celebrities and athletes.

Prosecutors and Howell’s family say he is guilty.

The murder weapon wrapped in a bandana was found the crawl space above his room in his parents’ home. The ammunition was found in doorbell chime.

Jones says he was framed.

