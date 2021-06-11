Governor settled harassment claim to focus on pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday defended her handling of accusations of harassment by a former campaign spokesman that resulted in a financial settlement of at least $62,500 in payments from her political campaign, explaining that the pandemic demanded her attention.

In her first in-person comments concerning the settlement with James Hallinan, Lujan Grisham briefly described her decision to resolve the matter.

Hallinan, who worked as a spokesman for Lujan Grisham’s 2018 campaign for governor, has accused Lujan Grisham of dropping water on his crotch and then grabbing his crotch in the midst of a campaign staff meeting prior to the election — accusations that the governor denies.

“I was focused on the pandemic, and I'll stand by that decision every minute of every day," said Lujan Grisham, describing the decision to settle.

Asked whether there have been any other financial settlements and nondisclosure agreements of a similar nature, the governor said no.

Lujan Grisham's political committee paid at least $62,500 to an attorney for Hallinan. Payments were made in five monthly installments to a law firm representing Hallinan, who now runs a public relations and political consulting firm.