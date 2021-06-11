Governor: Texas building new border barrier; no details yet

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has offered no details on his plans to construct new barrier along the border with Mexico while also launching an aggressive campaign to arrest migrants — moves that set up another clash with the Biden administration over immigration.

Abbott did not say how much new barrier Texas would erect, where it would be installed along the state's 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) of border or what it would look like when he made the announcement Thursday in a room full of sheriffs in the border city of Del Rio. He promised more would be revealed next week.

A top official in one of Texas' largest border counties, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, said Friday that he sees the goal as putting in place new barriers that would give state troopers grounds to arrest migrants who go around or damage it — and then put them in jail for six months.

“I understand why he wants to do it. It's a tool that gets him to a Class B misdemeanor,” Cortez said. He was skeptical of whether jail would deter migrants who travel hundreds of miles and risk death to get to the U.S.