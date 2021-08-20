Governor tours flood area as Arizona sees 4 deaths in a week

Sheriff's deputies rescued numerous people in the same area Wednesday afternoon and initially thought everyone had been found safe, Gillett said. But they later got a call from an off-road vehicle rental company reporting the people who rented a Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle had never returned and had been in the area where earlier rescues were conducted.

A search using ground crews and a helicopter was unsuccessful, but crews returned Thursday morning and located the couple still in the ATV. They had to dig the vehicle out to recover the bodies.

In Gila Bend, the two people who died were identified as Blanca Ruiz and Jesus Perez. She was swept down the river bottom by floodwaters, and he was in a vehicle carried away by flooding.

Ducey on Friday announced a new $5 million program designed to help businesses affected by the pandemic, wildfires and flooding. The allocation will fund up to $10,000 for small businesses that award employees hiring or retention bonuses or pay relocation expenses.