Governor urges South Dakota AG to resign after fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday called on the state's attorney general to resign as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car.

Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, has indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. Prosecutors have charged him with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign,” Noem said in a statement. She promised to release more details from the crash investigation.

Republican legislators are also weighing whether to impeach Ravnsborg if he does not step down.