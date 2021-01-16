Governors' anger grows as federal vaccine stockpile vanishes

— The pandemic has led some New Yorkers to seek out more space in the suburbs and beyond, and has made it harder to find affordable housing in places such as Stamford, Connecticut. For the first time in three years, more people moved to Connecticut in 2020 than left it. Thomas Madden, director of economic development for Stamford, said that in a typical month before the pandemic, there were roughly $80 million to $110 million in housing sales. That shot up to $146 million in August, $152 million in September and $157 million in November. And late last month, all those buyers, including many willing to pay in cash, left the New York City suburb with just five single-family houses for sale at less than $400,000.