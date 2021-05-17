Governor's OK means S Carolina now allows open carry of guns

Nearly 50 bills were sent to the governor's desk Thursday. So far, McMaster has signed the open carry proposal and a law that forces death row inmates facing execution to choose to die by firing squad or the electric chair when lethal injection isn't available. The state's last batch of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013.

Both bills were signed without a formal, public ceremony.

Opponents of the open carry proposal included a number of current law enforcement leaders. Among them were State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel as well as police chiefs and sheriffs in some of the state’s largest population centers.

Some conservatives wanted the state to go even further and allow anyone legally allowed to own a gun to carry one without training or a permit. That proposal passed the House, but not the Senate.

While Republicans cheered another victory, Democrats asked as the General Assembly's regular session ended last week why they didn't tackle issues like Medicaid expansion or improving education, especially in poorer areas of the South Carolina.