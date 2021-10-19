 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

$1.1M approved for new Rochester District Court building

  • 0

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire legislature has approved a $1.1 million project for a new Rochester District Court building because the original is too small to handle its increased volume of cases and its size could be a safety hazard.

The building was built in 1913 as a post office, and the court took it over in 1992, Foster's Daily Democrat reported.

Court officials said that the building houses only two courtrooms and few office spaces. When the court has high volume, the lobby overflows, with lines of people outside the front door.

Not only is the building small, but it also is not built for wheelchair accessibility, and there is no public parking.

Michael Scala, economic development director for the city, said the city is negotiating with the state to build the court on 3 acres of city-owned land.

Court officials said that a potential new site for the court is on Rochester Hill Road, but it needs to be submitted for approval with the city's legislative budget committee on Nov. 9.

If approved, the project's early development stages can continue, the newspaper said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Foster's Daily Democrat.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

Judge holds DC jail officials in contempt in 1/6 riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a case involving a Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant, a federal judge held the District of Columbia’s corrections director and jail warden in contempt of court Wednesday and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether inmates' civil rights are being abused.

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

EXPLAINER: Why the Social Security COLA is jumping next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation has triggered a sizable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. The Social Security Administration announced the 5.9% COLA on Wednesday after a Labor Department report on inflation during September.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “show the world who we are" in future contests with even higher stakes.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Fog oasis': Exploring Yemen's Hawf nature reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News