$1.1M approved for new Rochester District Court building

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire legislature has approved a $1.1 million project for a new Rochester District Court building because the original is too small to handle its increased volume of cases and its size could be a safety hazard.

The building was built in 1913 as a post office, and the court took it over in 1992, Foster's Daily Democrat reported.

Court officials said that the building houses only two courtrooms and few office spaces. When the court has high volume, the lobby overflows, with lines of people outside the front door.

Not only is the building small, but it also is not built for wheelchair accessibility, and there is no public parking.

Michael Scala, economic development director for the city, said the city is negotiating with the state to build the court on 3 acres of city-owned land.

Court officials said that a potential new site for the court is on Rochester Hill Road, but it needs to be submitted for approval with the city's legislative budget committee on Nov. 9.

If approved, the project's early development stages can continue, the newspaper said.

